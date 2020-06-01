BELOIT—Even as the rate of new COVID-19 cases begins to slow in the Stateline Area, Beloit officials want residents to remain vigilant and observe social distancing and masking practices to prevent a second wave of the virus.
The concerns of a second wave come as the city prepared for a second protest on Monday over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police. On Sunday, hundreds of people came out to Horace White Park and the Beloit Police Department to protest Floyd’s death.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she “had never been so proud” of the department in their handling of the peaceful protest that saw no property damage or looting.
“We’ve been trying to message that the council, Chief (David) Zibolski and I are completely appalled by what happened in Minneapolis and we understand the anger that’s been brought across the country,” Luther said.
Luther said she was concerned that gatherings of any group for any reason could bring risks of a new outbreak, not just from the protests.
“I think the risk of outbreak is there, so that does concern me, but at the same time I think we have to be very respectful and understanding of the anger and the grief people are feeling,” Luther said.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett confirmed Monday that Beloit Memorial Hospital conducted 2,223 COVID-19 tests that resulted in 319 positive cases.
Of the 639 COVID-19 cases in Rock County as of Monday, 364 cases originated from the 53511 City of Beloit zip code, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Beloit data shows that of 4,128 people tested for COVID-19, 3,192 were negative and 81 people have recovered as of Monday. In total there are 537 pending test results outstanding in Beloit, health department data shows.
McKevett said currently there are 11 patients in the COVID-19 unit at Beloit Memorial Hospital, an increase of two from last week. The highest number of patients in the unit was 16. The decline in hospitalizations across the state is a promising sign that the virus could be at its peak, McKevett added.
“I think we are right at being at the peak with the signs we are seeing from the hospitalization rates,” McKevett said.
Virus team physicians and specialists have been using drugs remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine to treat hospitalized patients. McKevett said four patients who were on ventilators were discharged.
“(Remdesivir) is another arrow in the quiver of our physicians against this virus and it’s been very effective early on in the infection process,” McKevett said.
The health system recently announced antibody testing is now available for the public through their primary care physician, joining other health systems in the area for offering the tests. Antibody testing will determine the scope of an outbreak in a given area and shows which patients have developed antibodies to the virus so that things like plasma donations can be made to critically ill patients.
Signs of normalcy are also returning to the hospital campus in Beloit, with 40 of the 220 furloughed staff back at work.
“We will be bringing back more as our volumes increase and we see our office visits increase,” McKevett said.
