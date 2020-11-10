BELOIT - Following the closure of Merrill Elementary School for 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak announced on Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department has required Beloit Memorial High School close due to a localized outbreak of COVID-19, according to a press release from the district on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the school district had 13 active cases of COVID-19. The district is in distance-only learning until Jan. 22, with only staff and contracted employees inside of buildings.
Distance learning will continue, and students will not have an interruption in the delivery of curriculum, learning, or classroom instruction during the closure.
“Under the leadership and direction of our Beloit Memorial High School Principal, Emily Pelz, our high school staff are prepared to continue to teach and engage our students, as they have all school year,” said School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
The School District has shared this information with district staff and Beloit Memorial High School students and families.
“Our protocols and procedures for providing thorough disinfection of the entire building will be followed,” said Keyser. “As I have shared many times, the safety and health of our staff and students is our priority.”