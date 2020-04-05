Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.