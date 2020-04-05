BELOIT—Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) volunteers are placing meals on tables or chairs outside doors as part of new measures to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
With the organization being down 5 percent in numbers of volunteers due to older people temporarily stepping away, BMOW is contacting some of its on-call volunteers waiting in the wings.
“The wonderful thing is we have a great list of on-call drivers. All we have to do is call them up. Our volunteers are just wonderful and the heart of our organization,” said BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
Late last week, on-call volunteers Lisa and Randy Kalish were filling in. One of their stops was at Hillcrest senior apartments where they dropped off meals on little tables covered in Easter decorations and checked on residents.
“They’ve been good,” Bev Gerue said of BMOW volunteers.
Gerue said she looks forward to her delivery. She’s been staying home doing word puzzles, reading and devotions when not talking to her family, members of which call her every day.
Resident Betsy Savage joked she’s been watching TV, doing crossword puzzles and eating.
Lisa Kalish, a retired Alliant employee, had done the gig in the past through Alliant once a month and knew many of the familiar faces on the routes. She said she enlisted her husband to join her.
“I like being able to help,” Lisa Kalish said.
Part of the volunteers’ duties are to knock on the door and check if they answer and are OK while standing 6 feet away.
BMOW is still serving 117 clients a day. Wiegan said she doesn’t see any disruption in the delivery of meals. She noted the organization’s catering company which provides the food has experienced slightly less trucks bringing down food because there is less restaurant demand for it. However, it’s only resulted in occasional and minor menu changes.
BMOW’s first virtual Mushing for Meals fundraising event went well with plenty of participants mushing at home. Linda Klebsdel, for example, walked in Beloit while a friend of hers, Deb Faleskin, walked simultaneously in Rockton.
“They timed themselves,” Wiegand said. “That was pretty cute.”
In an earlier interview, Wiegand said the event had three platinum sponsors this year, ABC Supply Company, Kerry and Regal which raised $15,000 alone and another $10,000 from other sponsors for a total of $25,000 in sponsorships in place.
Thanks to such generous support, Wiegand said BMOW will continue to deliver meals to homebound clients.
