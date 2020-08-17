BELOIT—A Beloit man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly invaded a home in the 200 block of Adams Street and sexually assaulted a victim, according to Beloit police.
Derrell D. Riley, 35, was arrested on possible charges of burglary and second-degree sexual assault after officers responded to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault at 3:33 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers set up a perimeter and spotted Riley leaving the home. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, police said.