As the deadline for the census deadline gets closer, more than 30% of Beloit residents have not counted.
As of Sept. 24 the census response rate was as follows: Wisconsin, 71.8%; Rock County 76.9%; Beloit, 69.8%; Janesville, 79.4%; Brodhead, 68.6%; Orfordville, 77.6%; Edgerton, 81.4%; and Milton, 82.4%.
Originally, the U.S. Census had reported at Sept. 30 deadline.
The Secretary of Commerce has announced a target date of Oct. 5 to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://www.census.gov. The announcement came after a federal judge ruled last week allowing the census collections to continue until Oct. 31. The Oct. 5 date was announced following the judge’s preliminary injunction suspending the Sept. 30 deadline resulting in the original Census Bureau’s plan for ending field operations on Oct. 31, according to the Associated Press.
Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said the lack of in-person events due to COVID-19 has forced the city’s Complete Count Committee to conduct virtually all online outreach.The committee had developed a communication strategy to reach broad areas of the community, but moved to primarily digital outreach to let the community know to complete the census.
On Tuesday, Stottler said the committee’s work is done and field numerators are finishing up their work, knocking on doors after getting information on addresses which haven’t had completed information submitted.
The lack of census participation will impact everything from education to infrastructure. Census data is used to calculate how much a community will receive in federal funds for projects such as road repair and maintenance, schools and other projects. Businesses also use census information when deciding where to locate.
Personal information completed on the census is secure and not turned over to government officials. There is no citizenship question on the census and even non-citizens are counted as part of the census. Answers on the census are not shared with law enforcement. The census will never ask for Social Security information, monetary donations, political party affiliations or for banking information, according to the census website.