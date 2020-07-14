BELOIT—Those at Beloit Public Library invite everyone to Wednesdays at the Library (WATL) events guest starring food trucks with live music.
“It’s something to do when everyone is trying to find out what you can do. This is a nice family-friendly safe environment where you can keep your distance. Bring a lunch or come and buy one and listen to some music,” said Beloit Public Library Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell. “It’s a nice getaway.”
The events are held every Wednesday, July through August at the library’s Hendricks Children’s Garden, 605 Eclipse Blvd. from 11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. Some chairs, spaced 6 feet apart, and bistro tables will be available although people are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The events will be presented rain or shine, with music going inside if it rains.
“We are asking people to sit apart from others unless they are with people from their same household,” Mitchell said.
People can either bring a snack lunch, purchase one from The Blender Cafe which is back open, or from the visiting food trucks.
The event kicked off this year on July 1. The next one will be today with music by Rich Baumann and food by Autentica & Blender Cafe. The following event will be July 22, with music by Merlot Avenue and food by Tacos el Gordo and Blender Cafe.
Mitchell said the event has been great for visitors as well as performers who are happy to perform for a live audience again after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blender Cafe Manager Debbie Haun encouraged people to stop in at Blender Cafe on one of the Wednesdays or any other time. Although there is no indoor dining, the full menu is back and customers can pick up their food. Haun said Blender Cafe offers homemade soups and baked goods, Colectivo coffee and other meals items.
Mitchell said the library has begun offering some socially distanced story times. People must register in advance.
“It averages about three to four families who are well spaced out,” Mitchell said.
Books are still being quarantined for 72 hours.
