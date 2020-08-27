BELOIT — Health and city officials say they are monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases in Rock County, and urge residents to continue to practice social distancing plus mask-wearing.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the Rock County Public Health Department informed city officials during an emergency operations center meeting on Thursday that the county is experiencing an increase in positive virus cases and overall daily positivity rate.
Since Aug. 22, 99 new infections have been reported in Rock County, according to health department data. In that same time period, the county reported a daily positivity rate between 4% and 7%.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) increased Rock County’s COVID-19 activity level from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ after it was reduced earlier this month.
“We hope it’s an anomaly and not a new trend,” Luther said.
Luther said the health department reports the highest percentage of cases were among people ages 25 to 35, followed by 15 to 25-year-olds.
Hospitalizations in Rock County also have trended up, from a low of three patients on Aug. 20 to 11 patients as of Thursday.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the health system had four patients admitted to the hospital’s COVID-19 unit last week, and one patient has been discharged since then. Beloit Memorial Hospital now has three patients in the unit, which is up from no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Aug. 6.
“That’s a low number and we are continuing to see the severity of these new cases to be relatively low,” McKevett said. “I think that’s attributed to advances on the supply of available therapeutics and convalescent plasma. We’ve learned a lot since early on. We continue to have outstanding results.”
McKevett said the health system is working in conjunction with the School District of Beloit, School District of Beloit Turner, Hononegah School District and Kinnikinnick School District for preparations related to reopening of schools.
“We’re looking to be a resource to these districts for testing and ensuring mitigation methods are in place,” he said. “The biggest challenge they will experience is access to testing.”
Related to flu season, McKevett urged residents to make plans now to get the flu shot for themselves and loved ones heading into the fall and winter. The health system’s supply of flu vaccines will be on-hand this fall.
“It’s important to get the vaccine,” McKevett said.
In terms of testing for COVID-19 and the flu, the health system’s testing supplier Cepheid is developing a test that will detect COVID-19 and two flu strains in one test.
McKevett said the health system has had a total of 15 positive cases of healthcare workers out of 1,600 employees, while the city has reported three positive cases from nearly 400 staff.
Looking back on the August primary election, Luther said the operations by the Beloit Clerk-Treasurer’s Office went smoothly but would need to be expanded for the Nov. 3 election.
“We’re going to replicate that with more polling locations in November,” Luther said. “We aren’t planning on doing drive-through voting due to the weather being so unpredictable in November. There is absolutely a need for more poll workers.”
Learn more about becoming an election worker by visiting beloitwi.gov and select the ‘City Clerk’ tab.