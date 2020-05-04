BELOIT — Beloit isn’t out of the woods yet in its fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and local leaders want residents to continue to take precautions as stay-at-home order restrictions loosen.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett urged continued vigilance during a conference call Monday. They said Beloit area residents should still practice social distancing, proper hand washing and the wearing of face masks to stop the spread of the virus that’s infected 289 people to-date in Rock County.
“It’s really important that people are reminded that just because certain things are reopening, that doesn’t mean they are completely safe,” Luther said. “It’s a fine line between scaring people who are already terrified and helping those who are nonchalant about (COVID-19) to understand that there are very real risks they should be concerned about.”
Luther added that the city was dealing with increased COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
“In the past 72 hours, we know there’s a significant increase in cases within Beloit city proper,” Luther said.
The spike, Luther says, can be attributed to Beloit residents who are employees at the Birds Eye Foods processing plant in Darien, Wisconsin, with media reports surfacing that the facility had 100 employees test positive for COVID-19.
The plant closed on April 19 and was scheduled to reopen on Sunday, according to previous reporting by the Adams Publishing Group.
McKevett said Beloit employers had an obligation to protect employees.
“Regardless of when businesses open, they must adhere to mitigation efforts including proper masking and social distancing,” McKevett said. “I believe organizations and businesses will act responsibly.”
Rock County COVID-19 cases continue to increase, and McKevett said the increased cases were due to increased testing both at the local and state levels.
As of Monday, the health system tested 920 people for COVID-19, with 190 testing positive for the virus, while no virus-related deaths have been reported by Beloit Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 unit.
There currently are 10 patients receiving COVID-19 treatment at the hospital, and McKevett noted the hospital has 27 beds in its COVID-19 treatment wing. The hospital has treated 78 people an inpatients at the hospital since the pandemic began and their ages range from 18 to over 80.
A persistent healthcare complication has been people waiting too long to seek medical treatment, McKevett said.
“We want people to know that it is safe to go see their doctor or to visit the emergency department,” McKevett said. “Don’t wait. We continue to see people who are afraid to seek medical treatment. We have a very safe environment at the hospital and have rigorous sanitation protocols in place to protect our community. Do not wait if you need to see your doctor.”
Telehealth options also are available for those not wishing to leave their homes to seek medical care as Beloit Health System clinics remain open.
In the past two weeks, the health system has ramped up a convalescent plasma donation program to allow patients to receive plasma from those who have recovered from the virus in an effort to increase antibodies to fight COVID-19.
McKevett added antibody testing for those who were asymptotic or believed to have recovered without major complications or illness would be available by the end of May.
In April, the health system and city worked to develop an alternative care site at Aldrich Intermediate School in Beloit for an overflow of COVID-19 patients. McKevett said Monday he felt “cautiously optimistic” the site would not need to be used.
In the event of Gov. Tony Evers’ amended stay-at-home order being struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Luther said the city had necessary plans ready regarding various scenarios from any statewide changes.
“We have a variety of contingency plans in place for what ifs at the state level,” Luther said, who declined to speak in further detail on what those plans might be due to the speculative nature of the planning.
