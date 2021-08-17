BELOIT — City of Beloit and Beloit Health System officials are urging those who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to do so to prevent a repeat scenario from the Fall of 2020 that saw soaring hospitalizations and case numbers.
In Beloit, 40.1% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. That number is far below the county vaccination rate of 52.8% receiving one shot. Overall, 49.3% of Rock County residents have completed vaccination. Beloit’s figures also trail behind Janesville, which has a vaccination rate of 61.1% for first dose recipients, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett confirmed Tuesday that “100%” of COVID-19 inpatient admissions in recent weeks were people who were either partially vaccinated, meaning they only received one of a two dose series, or were completely unvaccinated.
“This highlights the efficacy of the vaccine,” McKevett stressed, urging residents to seek vaccination to prevent severe COVID-19 illness.
McKevett said the Beloit Memorial Hospital COVID-19 unit was seeing markedly younger patients in recent weeks, as COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital were ranging in ages for their 20s to their 50s. He added Beloit Memorial Hospital has treated more COVID-19 patients than any hospital in the county, which has totaled about 600 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city was “concerned” by the city’s low vaccination rate, stressing renewed measures would soon be underway for a public messaging campaign highlighting the safety and importance of getting inoculated.
“We are watching the numbers, and I think the more we can do to promoted vaccinations and safety protocols, the better,” Luther said. “It does appear that this surge could put us back prior to vaccination rollout levels which is disturbing.”
The Beloit Fire Department will continue to offer vaccinations at targeted mobile outreach clinics. Vaccinations are available through Beloit Health System at various points of care, from general practitioner visits to being offered on-site at the emergency department and various clinics run by the health system.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing immunocompromised individuals should seek a third vaccine booster shot, McKevett said the health system was ready to offer third shots.
Vaccine appointments at Beloit Health System are available through the patient portal or by calling 608-364-5663. Walk-ins are welcome on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. at the health system’s vaccine center, 1904 Huebbe Parkway. Questions about vaccine safety and efficacy or other inquires can be made by calling 608-364-5663. Vaccinations can also be located through the www.RockCountyShot.com resource portal.