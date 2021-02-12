Walgreens pharmacies across the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines this week, including three locations in Beloit and two in Janesville.
Walgreens will receive vaccines through a federal program that is sending doses directly to pharmacies. Those doses will not come from the state’s allocation of doses that are distributed to providers weekly, state officials said Thursday during a media call.
States across the country have partnered with specific pharmacy retailers for the program. Wisconsin and Illinois are partnered with Walgreens.
The federal government will send 17,800 doses to 178 Walgreens pharmacies across the state, including stores at:
- 1901 Prairie Ave., Beloit.
- 1531 Madison Road, Beloit.
- 910 Broad St., Beloit.
- 1717 Milton Ave., Janesville.
- 2519 Kettering St., Janesville.
Vaccine doses will be given by appointment only, and the supply will be limited to about 100 doses per pharmacy. Appointments can be made online at walgreens.com.
Only people in the state’s current eligibility groups can make appointments. That includes health care workers, people who live and work in long-term care facilities, first responders, and people age 65 and older.
State officials said a high percentage of Walgreens stores will receive doses but not all stores.
Pharmacies receiving doses were determined using a social vulnerability index per ZIP code, which shows where people who might have barriers to health care live, officials said.
Walgreens eventually will set up a call center to help connect people to vaccines, according to a news release.
As of Thursday morning, 20,114 Rock County residents had received at least one of two necessary doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
About 12% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
Of the county’s 28,000 residents age 65 and older, 10,293 have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is about 37% of the 65-and-older population.