Beloit and Janesville reported 668 new COVID-19 cases since last week as Rock County’s daily test positivity rate jumped to 44% on Monday, according to municipal data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County’s seven-day test positivity rate is 27.1% compared to the statewide seven-day positivity average of 13.1%
In Beloit, 286 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Oct. 19, bringing the citywide total to 1,739 cases. A total of 14,511 negative tests have been reported in the city and 1,140 residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 965 negative tests and 133 recoveries since last week. Beloit has a mortality rate of less than 1%. The top age groups contracting the virus include: ages 45 to 54—18%; ages 25 to 34—17%; and ages 15 to 24—16%.
In Janesville, 342 cases were reported since Oct. 19 as 2,109 cases have been reported among city residents. A total of 20,246 negative tests have been reported as 1,314 people have recovered, an increase of 1,092 negative tests and 169 recoveries since last week. The city’s mortality rate is 1.14%. The top age groups contracting the virus are: ages 15 to 24—19%; ages 25 to 34—17%; and ages 45 to 54—17%.
Around Rock County, 128 cases have been reported in Clinton; 310 cases in Edgerton; 175 cases in Evansville; 294 cases in Milton and 189 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the health department reported 189 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 4,923 cases and 42 deaths as 47,430 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 3,135 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Dane County reported 14,305 cases and 48 deaths; Green County reported 924 cases and 19 deaths; Walworth County reported 3,355 cases and 37 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,883 new cases and 10 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 201,049 cases and 1,788 deaths. To-date, 10,416 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 158,158 (78.7%) have recovered and an estimated 41,067 cases remain active, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS reported on Monday that it took seven-and-a-half months to reach 100,000 cases and only 36 days to reach an additional 100,000 cases. In two months, the state’s seven-day average of new confirmed case has risen 405%.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 10,019 cases cases and 184 deaths, an increase of 343 cases and seven deaths since Oct. 23. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 13.5% and a recovery rate of 97%.
WCHD Director Sandra Martell said to-date the county has issued 41 notices of non-compliance, 40 closure orders and 24 orders to disperse to county businesses related to violations of COVID-19 safety orders.
“You are not helping our community and it will make it harder for the rest of our businesses and institutions,” Martell said during a news conference on Monday.
Boone County reported 1,878 cases and 25 deaths; DeKalb County 2,399 cases and 42 deaths, Ogle County reported 1,218 cases and seven deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,018 cases and seven deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Across Illinois, 4,729 new cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 378,985 cases and 9,522 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 6.3% and a recovery rate of 97%.
IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said Monday that Illinois was on pace to have more than 11,000 deaths related to COVID-19 this year.