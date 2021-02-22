Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 80 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Rock County, 23,878 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 10,817 second-doses. A total of 14.6% of the county’s overall population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 1,186,325 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, including 352,791 people who have received both vaccine doses.
A total of 14,309 cases and 151 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 71,634 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,926 recoveries as an estimated 232 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 2.6%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on Feb. 19, are at 11 admissions.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 77 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 8.
In Beloit, 25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Feb. 15, bringing the citywide total to 4,745 cases. A total of 22,798 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,621 residents have recovered, an increase of 224 negative tests and 48 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 52 cases were reported since Feb. 15, as 6,129 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 37,981 negative tests have been reported as 5,971 people have recovered, an increase of 352 negative tests and 95 recoveries since last week.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 427 cases; Edgerton reported 919 cases; Evansville reported 663 cases; Milton reported 868 cases and there were 575 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 40,001 cases and 267 deaths; Green County reported 3,077 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,777 cases and 125 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 423 cases and no virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 559,998 cases and 6,284 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 32 admissions on Monday as 25,775 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.3% as an estimated 8,629 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois added 22 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 28,179 cases and 430 deaths.
On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced state-supported vaccination sites in Rockford and Collinsville. Vaccinations will start on Tuesday with an aim to provide 1,350 doses when at full capacity, according to IDPH.
Vaccinations will take place at the former K-Mart store, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road. Appointments will be required.
Visit www. coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/ to make an appointment.
A total of 39,027 vaccines have been administered in Winnebago County as 3.48% of the county’s population has completed vaccination.
Statewide, a total of 2,211,700 vaccine doses have been administered across Illinois.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,901 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,161 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,954 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,052 cases and 73 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,219 cases and 63 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,170,902 cases and 20,192 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.3% and the recovery rate of 98%.