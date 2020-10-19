Beloit and Janesville reported 581 new COVID-19 cases since last week as Rock County’s daily test positivity rate sunk to single digits for the first time since last month, according to municipal data provided Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County’s daily test positivity rate is 6%, down from 91% on Oct. 15 and 63% on Oct. 16. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rate was 11.7% on Monday.
In Beloit, 232 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Oct. 12, bringing the citywide total to 1,471 cases. A total of 13,546 negative tests have been reported in the city and 1,007 residents have recovered from the virus. Beloit has a mortality rate of 1%. Demographic data shows 51% of cases in Beloit are of people ages 15-24, 25-34 and 45-54.
In Janesville, 349 cases were reported since Oct. 12 as 1,767 cases have been reported among city residents.
A total of 19,154 negative tests have been reported as 1,145 people have recovered. The city’s mortality rate is 1.25%. In Janesville, 27% of all cases are of people under the age of 15 to 24-years-old, while ages 25-34 and 45-54 account for 34% of cases in the city.
Around Rock County, 105 cases have been reported in Clinton; 265 cases in Edgerton; 147 cases in Evansville; 254 cases in Milton and 158 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the health department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 4,106 cases and 38 deaths as 44,847 negative tests have ben recorded. A total of 2,728 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
In Wisconsin, 3,777 new cases and 12 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 173,891 cases and 1,600 deaths. On Monday, DHS noted that the figures released to start the week were high, but due to IT maintenance to the statewide virus reporting system that caused an outage over the weekend.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 8,987 cases and 166 deaths, an increase of 525 cases and no deaths since Oct. 16. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.3% and a recovery rate of 96.8%.
Across Illinois, 3,113 new cases and 22 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 347,161 cases and 9,236 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 5.4% and a recovery rate of 97%.