Beloit and Janesville reported 595 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 16, but that total is down 231 cases from last week, according to municipal data updated weekly by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County also have decreased slightly. As of Monday, 61 patients are receiving in-patient treatment for the virus in Rock County hospitals, down from a peak of 74 reported on Nov. 18.
In Beloit, 263 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Nov. 16, bringing the citywide total to 3,030 cases. A total of 17,419 negative tests have been reported in the city and 2,190 residents have recovered, an increase of 560 negative tests and 298 recoveries since last week. Beloit has a mortality rate of 0.9%. The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 15 to 24—17%; ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
In Janesville, 332 cases were reported since Nov. 16 as 3,257 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 23,116 negative tests have been reported as 2,585 people have recovered, an increase of 962 negative tests and 387 recoveries since last week. The city’s mortality rate is now the same as Beloit’s at 0.9%. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
Around Rock County, 274 cases have been reported in Clinton; 592 cases in Edgerton; 362 cases in Evansville; 531 cases in Milton and 341 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the health department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 8,746 cases and 69 deaths as 56,545 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 6,236 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 28.5%, down from 33.1% reported on Nov. 16.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 25,006 cases and 75 deaths; Green County reported 1,552 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 5,470 cases and 46 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,095 new cases and six additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 357,771 cases and 3,011 deaths. To date, 15,930 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 107 from Sunday. An estimated 74,340 cases remain active in the state as Wisconsin reports a recovery rate of 78%, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin has a statewide virus test positivity rate of 13.3%, down from 17.9% reported on Nov. 16.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 883 new cases since Nov. 20. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Winnebago County has recorded 17,480 cases and 224 deaths as of Monday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 16.3%.
Boone County reported 3,565 cases and 29 deaths; DeKalb County 4,628 cases and 45 deaths, Ogle County reported 2,598 cases and 26 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,288 cases and 25 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 8,322 new cases and 47 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 664,620 cases and 11,552 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.7%, down from 14.7% on Nov. 16 and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 12.3 million cases and 257,095 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).