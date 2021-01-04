Rock County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 12,327 cases and 115 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 64,878 negative tests have been completed, along with 11,132 recoveries and an estimated 1,080 active cases in the county as of Monday.
As of Monday, 32% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 10.7%.
A total of 24 hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 were reported as of Dec. 30, the day most recent inpatient data was made available by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 317 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 28, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 122 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Dec. 28, bringing the citywide total to 4,129 cases. A total of 20,641 negative tests have been reported in the city and 3,796 residents have recovered, an increase of 328 negative tests and 130 recoveries since last week.
The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%, according to the latest data.
In Janesville, 195 cases were reported since Dec. 28 as 5,259 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 27,972 negative tests have been reported as 4,645 people have recovered, an increase of 473 negative tests and 195 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 25 to 34—18% and ages 15 to 24— 17%.
Around Rock County, 377 cases have been reported in Clinton; 806 cases in Edgerton; 557 cases in Evansville; 738 cases in Milton and 476 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 34,013 cases and 182 deaths; Green County reported 2,373 cases and 10 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,755 cases and 95 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,407 cases and nine deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 487,938 cases and 4,884 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 51 admissions on Monday as 21,580 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.6% as an estimated 26,389 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 122 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 24,510 cases and 347 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 10.8%.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 108 patients in Rockford area hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, up from when 104 hospitalizations were reported due to the virus.
As of Monday, Boone County reported 5,183 cases and 61 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,814 cases and 80 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,220 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,296 cases and 49 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,453 cases and 105 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 984,880 cases and 16,834 deaths.The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 8.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.