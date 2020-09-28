BELOIT — Beloit and Janesville have reported a total of 187 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since last week as local case rates remain high, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 953 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 70 cases since Sept. 21 as 11,075 people tested negative for the virus and 790 residents have recovered, an increase of 33 recoveries since Sept. 21.
In Janesville, 1,064 cases have been reported, an increase of 117 cases since Sept. 21 as 15,618 people tested negative and 798 residents have recovered, an increase of 89 recoveries since Sept. 21.
Janesville’s mortality rate (1.73%) remains higher than Beloit’s (1.12%).
The age group that made up the most COVID-19 infections for Beloit and Janesville are 15 to 24-years-olds, with Beloit (18% of all cases) and Janesville (24% of all cases).
Rock County reported 33 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,573 cases and 32 deaths. A total of 36,120 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,929 people have recovered. An estimated total of 612 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Data on hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals, last updated on Sept. 24, shows that 14 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
Of the 530 tests processed on Monday, 6% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rate average is 18.2%.
Dane County reported 9,763 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 526 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,584 cases and 35 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,726 new cases and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 117,588 cases and 1,283 deaths as an estimated 19,560 cases remain active. A total of 7,142 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 96,727 people (82.3%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 5,935 cases and 153 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 225 cases and one death since Sept. 25. The county has a recovery rate of 96.3% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 9%.
Boone County reported 1,128 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,590 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,609 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 728 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 529 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,709 new cases and 13 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 289,639 and 8,614 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 21—Sept. 27 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652. As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The state has a recovery rate of 96%.