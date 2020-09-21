Janesville and Beloit accounted for 167 new COVID-19 cases last week, with Janesville adding more than double cases that Beloit did, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 883 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 52 cases since Sept. 14 as 10,401 people tested negative for the virus and 757 residents have recovered, an increase of 31 recoveries since Sept. 14.
In Janesville, 947 cases have been reported, an increase of 115 cases since Sept. 14 as 14,641 people tested negative and 709 residents have recovered, an increase of 47 recoveries since Sept. 14.
Janesville’s mortality rate (2.01%) remains higher than Beloit’s of 1.32%.
The age group that make up the most COVID-19 infections for Beloit is 25 to 34-years-olds (17%) and 15 to 24-years-olds (24%) in Janesville, health department data shows.
Rock County reported 37 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,268 cases and 32 deaths. A total of 34,424 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,773 people have recovered. An estimated total of 463 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals stayed flat at nine on Monday. Of the 323 tests processed on Monday, 11% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows.
Dane County reported 8,895 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 443 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,458 cases and 34 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,271 new cases and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 102,498 cases and 1,244 deaths as an estimated 14,414 cases remain active. A total of 6,692 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 86,822 people (84.7%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 5,244 cases and 152 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 182 cases and no additional deaths since Sept. 18. The county has a recovery rate of 96.3% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 8%.
The health department also reported 37 schools in Winnebago County reported COVID-19 cases, including Hononegah Community High School, Kinninnick Grade School, Roscoe Middle School, South Beloit Junior High School and South Beloit High School.
Boone County reported 1,033 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,465 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,427 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 631 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 470 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,477 new cases and seven additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 275,735 and 8,457 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387. As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.