BELOIT — Beloit and Janesville accounted for 21 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 13, according to municipal data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 678 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of six cases since Aug. 13 as 7,971 people tested negative for the virus and 577 residents have recovered.
In Janesville, 575 cases have been reported, an increase of 15 since last Monday as 11,494 people tested negative and 465 residents have recovered, health department data shows. Janesville’s mortality rate (2.39%) remains higher than Beloit’s of 1.61%.
Across Rock County, Clinton reported 43 cases (increase of two from Aug. 13); Edgerton reported 62 cases (increase of two from Aug. 13); Evansville reported 32 cases (increase of three from Aug. 13); Milton reported 61 cases (no new cases) and unincorporated Rock County reported 45 cases (increase of one case from Aug. 13).
Rock County reported 10 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,494 cases and 26 deaths. A total of 26,755 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,321 people have recovered. A total of 147 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 4,874 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 220 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,516 cases and 25 deaths, DHS data from Monday shows.
In Wisconsin, 455 new cases and no additional were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 66,196 cases and 1,039 deaths. A total of 56,602 people (85.5%) have recovered as 8,537 cases remain active in the state as of Monday, per DHS data.
A total of 5,327 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19.
Boone County reported 769 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 985 cases and 32 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,389 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 433 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 345 cases and six deaths.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported a total of 3,878 cases and 144 deaths have been reported in the county since March. The county has a positivity rate of 3.4% and a recovery rate of 96.2%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,773 new cases and 12 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 207,854 cases and 7,756 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 10—August 16 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,544 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 340 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.