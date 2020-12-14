Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 623 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 7, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 245 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Dec. 7, bringing the citywide total to 3,470 cases. A total of 19,455 negative tests have been reported in the city and 3,253 residents have recovered, an increase of 731 negative tests and 369 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
In Janesville, 378 cases were reported since Dec. 7 as 4,594 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 26,297 negative tests have been reported as 3,885 people have recovered, an increase of 751 negative tests and 462 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; and ages 25 to 34—18%
Around Rock County, 356 cases have been reported in Clinton; 699 cases in Edgerton; 500 cases in Evansville; 648 cases in Milton and 422 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the Rock County Public Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 10,924 cases and 103 deaths as 61,601 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 9,402 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 28.8%
As of Monday, Dane County reported 30,653 cases and 113 deaths; Green County reported 2,022 cases and eight deaths; Walworth County reported 6,921 cases and 70 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,122 new cases and 12 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 438,895 cases and 4,068 deaths. To-date, 19,326 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 77 admissions from Sunday. An estimated 44,749 cases remain active in the state as Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 88.9%, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin has a statewide virus test positivity rate of 10.6% on Monday.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 455 new cases from Dec. 12 through Dec. 14. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports that Winnebago County has recorded 22,031 cases and 291 deaths as of Monday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.4%.
Rockford hospitals are providing care for 145 patients due to COVID-19, a decrease from 148 from Dec. 10.
Boone County reported 4,544 cases and 47 deaths; DeKalb County 5,928 cases and 58 deaths, Ogle County reported 3,510 cases and 51 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,889 cases and 36 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 7,214 new cases and 103 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 856,118 cases and 14,394 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.3% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 16.35 million cases and 299,889 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).