Beloit and Janesville saw 54 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, after combining for fewer than two dozen cases the previous week, according to municipal data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 701 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 23 cases since Aug. 17 as 8,610 people tested negative for the virus and 623 residents have recovered.
In Janesville, 606 cases have been reported, an increase of 31 since Aug. 17 as 12,051 people tested negative and 519 residents have recovered, health department data shows. Janesville’s mortality rate (2.31%) remains higher than Beloit’s of 1.57%. Both municipalities reported a combined total of 100 new recoveries since last week.
Across Rock County, Clinton reported 50 cases (an increase of seven from Aug. 17); Edgerton reported 65 cases (an increase of three from Aug. 17); Evansville reported 36 cases (an increase of four from Aug. 17); Milton reported 67 cases (an increase of six from Aug. 17) and unincorporated Rock County reported 45 cases (an increase of four cases from Aug. 17).
Rock County reported 11 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,571 cases and 26 deaths. A total of 28,179 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,571 people have recovered. A total of 169 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 5,117 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 250 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,604 cases and 25 deaths, DHS data from Monday shows.
In Wisconsin, 392 new cases and no additional were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 70,854 cases and 1,081 deaths. A total of 62,310 people (88.0%) have recovered as 7,445 cases remain active in the state as of Monday, per DHS data. A total of 5,573 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, as the state’s daily positive case average is at 8%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported a total of 4,070 cases and 147 deaths, an increase of 64 cases and three deaths since Aug. 21. The county has a positivity rate of 3.9% and a recovery rate of 96.1%.
Boone County reported 827 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,048 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,620 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 459 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 368 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,612 new cases and eight additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 221,790 cases and 7,888 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 17—August 23 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.