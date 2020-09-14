Beloit and Janesville combined have recorded 356 COVID-19 cases since Aug. 24, as Rock County’s percentage of tests coming back positive increased for the second consecutive day, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 831 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 42 cases since Sept. 8 as 9,796 people tested negative for the virus and 726 residents have recovered, an increase of 50 recoveries since Sept. 8. Since Aug. 24, Beloit has reported 130 cases while Janesville has recorded 226 cases, an analysis of health department data shows.
In Janesville, 832 cases have been reported, an increase of 93 cases since Sept. 8 as 13,740 people tested negative and 662 residents have recovered, an increase of 61 recoveries since Sept. 8.
Janesville’s mortality rate (1.92%) remains higher than Beloit’s of 1.32%, but decreased from 2.03% on Sept. 8.
The age group that make up the most COVID-19 infections for Beloit is 25 to 34-years-olds and 15 to 24-years-olds in Janesville, health department data shows.
Rock County reported 27 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,038 cases and 29 deaths. A total of 32,129 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,677 people have recovered. A total of 332 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals increased by two patients, bringing the total hospitalized due to the virus to 12. Of the 73 tests processed on Monday, 37% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows.
Dane County reported 7,846 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 358 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,116 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 771 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 89,956 cases and 1,210 deaths as 10,201 cases remain active. A total of 6,350 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 78,527 people (87.3%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 4,794 cases and 152 deaths as of Sept. 14, an increase of 79 cases and no additional deaths since Sept. 11. The county has a recovery rate of 96.2% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 6.8%.
Boone County reported 969 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,323 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,275 cases and 117 deaths; Ogle County reported 574 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 431 cases and 6 deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,373 new cases and seven additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 262,744 and 8,314 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 7—September 13 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,930 specimens for a total of 4,771,796. As of last night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.