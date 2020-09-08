Beloit and Janesville combined to add 123 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 31 as both municipalities deal with mounting virus case numbers, according to municipal data updated Tuesday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 789 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 50 cases since Aug. 31 as 9,391 people tested negative for the virus and 676 residents have recovered.
In Janesville, 739 cases have been reported, an increase of 73 cases since Aug. 31 as 13,199 people tested negative and 601 residents have recovered, health department data shows. Janesville’s mortality rate (2.03%) remains higher than Beloit’s of 1.39%. Both municipalities reported a combined total of 70 new recoveries since last week.
Rock County reported 23 more cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 1,862 cases and 28 deaths. A total of 30,757 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,543 people have recovered. A total of 291 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 6,427 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 310 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 1,836 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 717 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 82,477 cases and 1,168 deaths as 8,169 cases remain active. A total of 6,118 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 73,122 people (88.7%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the other side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 4,538 cases and 152 deaths as of Sept. 4, an increase of 137 cases and no additional deaths since Sept. 4. The county has a recovery rate of 96.1% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.8%.
Boone County reported 924cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,259 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,139 cases and 116 deaths; Ogle County reported 526 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 402 cases and 6 deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,392 new cases and seven additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 252,353 and 8,186 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7 is 4.0%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. As of last night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.