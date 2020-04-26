BELOIT — “I don’t know if I have any more tears to cry.”
That’s what Beloit Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse Nikki Thompson Olson, 30, said about the emotional experience of working at Brooklyn and Manhattan Veterans Administration Medical Centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson Olson had been working at Beloit Memorial Hospital as an ICU nurse for almost seven years when she decided to help in New York. Not only did she want to assist COVID-19 patients, but many of her co-workers had been furloughed from the hospital or were working fewer hours.
“If I was here, it would give them an opportunity to work, or work more. Some were trying to buy a house when all this started happening. I didn’t want them to face layoffs,” she said.
By being an ICU nurse out of state, Thompson Olson thought it would also be safer for her family—husband Tyler Olson and four children, Mackenzie Olson, 12; Wrigley Meanovich, 11; Chandler Olson, 9; and Daniel Meanovich, 8. Having a blended family, she said both her husband and ex-husband were supportive of her decision. Her oldest daughter has type 1 diabetes and her youngest child has autism and other health issues.
“I want to be near them, but I’m not exposing them this way. It’s better for them,” she said. “If that means I have to work 1,200 miles away to protect them, that is what I have to do.”
After extensive background checks and struggles to find a flight, Thompson Olson arrived on April 9 and settled into an Airbnb apartment about a mile from the Brooklyn hospital.
A typical day begins at about 7:30 a.m. after she’s suited up with an n95 respirator, face shield, two hair bonnets and neck protection pad, shoe bonnets and surgical shin guards, gown and two pairs of gloves. Because of so many deaths, Thompson Olson only goes into patients’ rooms three to four times a shift to limit exposure.
“We only get about 20 minutes per patient,” she said.
All her patients are on a ventilator, with about 70 to 80 percent likely not to survive.
Some of her patients have had health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and lung cancer while others have no health issues.
“I normally get two to three ventilator patients a day. They are all very sick. I’ve had a 19-year-old and a 91-year-old. Some people have had nothing significantly wrong in their health,” she said. “We have a mix. It’s not just those patients who are immunocompromised.”
She recalled whole families wiped out, including two parents and a young adult child who died leaving only one 18-year-old sibling alive.
“People don’t realize when they drop their loved one off that they won’t see them again for a long time and possibly never again,” she said. “They say it’s slowing down, but I don’t see it. We are still really busy.”
One danger for her patients is how COVID-19 often attacks their kidneys.
“A lot of these patients end up on dialysis. Once on dialysis, there is a 10% chance of surviving it,” she said.
While there has been some success using Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines, similar to CPAP machines used for those with sleep apnea as it’s less invasive, there is the danger of the machines aerosolizing the virus.
The treatment showing the most benefit, she said, is convalescent plasma infusions donated by other recovered COVID-19 patients to ignite an immune response, followed by an immunosuppressive drug, ACTEMRA, to mediate the immune system when the body goes into overdrive. Although there are positive results for some, the big challenge is patients’ autonomic instability, or their fluctuating blood pressure and heart rate with COVID-19. There is also a shortage of the convalescent plasma.
Because her patients are isolated, Thompson Olson said she works to Facetime with their families although it’s difficult with only one iPad on the unit. With hearing being the last sense to go, Thompson said it’s important to hear loved one’s voices.
“I put my personal phone in a biohazard bag and call their families and let them see their loved ones if they want to,” she said. “I always talk to my patients and tell them what I’m doing and talk about kids and family. I always try to comfort them.”
When their time comes, she said she holds their hands “even if it means going into the room an extra time.”
There have been some success stories, such as a 52-year-old man who graduated from his ventilator and is on the medical floor doing really well.
“Then I had another patient who was on the medical floor and coded, and was brought back to ICU and passed away yesterday,” she said.
Thompson Olson said she hears New York has hit its peak of cases, but she doubts all deaths are being accurately reported as many people are dying in their homes as they don’t want to seek hospital care and aren’t tested. The morgues are full and there are waiting lists to get buried or cremated.
She said she hopes people in the Stateline Area will take socially distancing seriously as the area could also get hit hard.
“Now more than ever, everyone needs to wash hands and limit interaction with people,” she said.
Thompson Olson plans to continue working her assignment until June 5, inspired by the support of New Yorkers who bang pots and pans each night to root on healthcare workers on her walk home from work. Once she is done with her VA work, she will get tested and, if negative, will return home to see her family for five days. Then she will be on to her next assignment at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans for four weeks.
Thompson Olson invites anyone interested in following her journey to “friend” her on Facebook where she gives live chats about her experiences. She also commended her family for their support.
“I couldn’t have done this journey without the love and support of my husband, children, family, friends and strangers. My kids give me pep talks every night via FaceTime. I am just so incredibly grateful for all the love and support,” she said.
