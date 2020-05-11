BELOIT — Beloit Memorial Hospital now accounts for over 50% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rock County, according to information from the Rock County Health Department.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett confirmed on Monday that the Beloit Memorial Hospital COVID-19 wing admitted two additional patients to the hospital for care, bringing the hospital’s in-patient COVID-19 total census to 12 people, up from 10 hospitalizations on May 4. McKevett told the Daily News on May 4 that the hospital had admitted a total of 78 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
Across the county, 20% of all cases have resulted in hospitalization, health department data shows, with a total of 50 people having recovered from the virus. On Monday, a total of 4% of all tests processed by the health department were positive.
Less than eight new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in Rock County.
In Rock County, 361 confirmed cases and 13 deaths have been reported, an increase of seven cases and no new deaths from Sunday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
On May 4, officials highlighted an outbreak at the BirdsEye food processing plant in Darien, Wisconsin as 100 of the county’s 361 confirmed cases have originated in the City of Beloit, with officials citing a significant spike in cases to Beloit residents working at the BirdsEye plant
The Wisconsin National Guard announced on Monday that a mobile testing team collected more than 400 test samples at BirdsEye between May 7 and May 8.
In the Rock County region, 474 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 240 cases and 10 deaths in Walworth County; 33 cases and no deaths in Green County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 10,418 confirmed cases and 409 virus-related deaths on Monday, an increase of 199 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths from Sunday.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to reopen nearly all retail stores as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary Missy Hughes told the Associated Press on Monday the move will “revive about 90,000 jobs in 14,000 businesses” across the state.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday that the state’s peak for potential COVID-19 cases has been moved to mid-June.
Pritzker also announced that the North Central region that includes Boone, Olge, Stephenson and Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle counties is on track to move into the third phase of the state’s five-phase reopening plan.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 22 new cases on Monday and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s total up to 948 cases and 26 virus-related deaths.
The health department announced on Monday that nearly 4% of the county’s overall population have been tested for COVID-19, with 14.8% of tests processed on Monday coming back positive.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 206 cases and 12 deaths; DeKalb County reported 183 cases and two deaths; McHenry County reported 958 cases and 52 deaths; Ogle County reported 149 cases and one death and Stephenson County reported 99 cases and no deaths, IDPH data shows.
The North Central region has seen a 35.8% decrease in hospitalizations since May 1 and a collective virus positivity rate based off all COVID-19 tests of 9.1%, according to metrics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The next requirement to move into phase four requires regions to see no overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-like illnesses over a 28-day period.
The IDPH reported that 79,007 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,459 deaths were reported as of Monday, an increase of 1,266 new cases and 54 additional deaths.
