Beloit Health System has administered over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines as the health system prepares to administer doses to additional essential workers when vaccine supply increases.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the health system saw 412 admissions for treatment of COVID-19 in 2020, with the health system conducting over 18,000 tests last year through its COVID-19 testing facility.
McKevett also said the health system is expecting another shipment of vaccine this week which will be administered according to CDC guidelines, first to 1A healthcare providers and then possibly to 1B essential workers, depending on the supply of vaccine.
Beloit Memorial Hospital had recently seen a decrease in the number of patients in its COVID-19 unit. The patient census was down to 12 before this past weekend, but just over the weekend that increased to 18 patients. The unit’s highest patient volume was 31 patients.
Rock County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 12,847 cases and 122 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 66,173 negative tests have been completed, along with 11,803 recoveries and an estimated 922 active cases in the county.
As of Monday, 28% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 10%.
A total of 35 hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 were reported as of Monday, up from 24 admissions across the county reported on Jan. 8.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 381 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 4, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 166 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Jan. 4, bringing the citywide total to 4,295 cases. A total of 25,570 negative tests have been reported in the city and 3,974 residents have recovered, an increase of 530 negative tests and 178 recoveries since last week.
The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%, according to the latest data.
In Janesville, 215 cases were reported since Jan. 4 as 5,474 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 28,746 negative tests have been reported as 4,994 people have recovered, an increase of 774 negative tests and 349 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 25 to 34—18% and ages 15 to 24— 17%.
Data for outlying Rock County communities was not updated by the health department on Monday.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 35,526 cases and 211 deaths; Green County reported 2,459 cases and 10 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,118 cases and 105 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,456 cases and nine deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 508,346 cases and 5,162 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 56 admissions on Monday as 22,434 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.4% as an estimated 28,218 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 130 new cases and one additional death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 25,527 cases and 362 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 10.6%.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 101 patients in Rockford area hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, down from 102 hospitalizations on Jan. 7.
As of Monday, Boone County reported 5,402 cases and 64 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,142 cases and 84 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,467 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,418 cases and 52 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,776 cases and 53 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,033,526 cases and 17,627 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 8.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.