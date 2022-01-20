BELOIT—The surge in additional COVID-19 hospitalizations and those seeking inpatient care for other ailments has pushed patient census figures for Beloit Memorial Hospital to more than double the average the hospital dealt with prior to the pandemic, according to Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett.
In the last two weeks, Beloit Memorial Hospital tied its all-time COVID-19 inpatient high with 31 patients being hospitalized and receiving virus treatment, matching the virus-related hospitalization high last seen in November and December of 2020.
McKevett said Beloit Memorial Hospital is typically able to accommodate 45 to 50 inpatient beds, but the hospital has been peaking at 103 inpatient admissions and routinely averaging 75 to 80 for inpatient hospital-wide census.
“We have not seen that in at least 30 years,” McKevett said. “Our inpatient census continues to routinely be double of what it was pre-pandemic.”
For COVID-19 hospitalizations, 36 hospitalizations per 100,000 were fully vaccinated residents compared to 217 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated residents in Rock County between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
When it comes to virus-related deaths, 6 deaths per 100,000 fully vaccinated residents were reported compared to 36 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated residents in Rock County between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
McKevett said breakthrough cases resulting in hospitalizations are becoming slightly more prevalent, but stressed that around 80% of all hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Beloit were of people who were unvaccinated.
Even with high inpatient admissions and COVID-19 cases surging, McKevett stressed the safety of seeking medical care and urged residents not to put off seeing a doctor to prevent ailments becoming more serious.
Coupled with the high inpatient census, McKevett confirmed 25 hospital staff are out due to COVID-19 exposure that has forced the health system to bring on travel nurses to assist as the health system deals with staffing issues.
“I am incredibly thankful and humbled by our staff’s efforts,” McKevett said, acknowledging that staff have had to work longer hours in adverse conditions. “Their commitment is incredible and they are continuing to work hard and we have to make sure that they are getting the breaks they need to provide the best possible care for the community.”
As of this week, McKevett said 93% of all Beloit Health System staff were vaccinated against COVID-19. That includes staff at the health system’s clinics and skilled nursing facilities as well as at the hospital.
While the omicron surge may be beginning to slow across other parts of the country, McKevett referenced recent testing figures to highlight that the community was still in the middle of the case spike.
Over last weekend, of the 100 tests processed by Beloit Health System, over half were positive.
“Right now we are in the thick of it and we ask the public to hang in there,” McKevett said.
Based on state public health data modeling, McKevett estimated the omicron surge could begin to recede over the next four to six weeks.