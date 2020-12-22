BELOIT—Beloit Health System received national recognition on Tuesday for receiving the highest patient safety rating of health care providers in Rock and Winnebago counties, according to a health system news release.
Beloit was awarded an ‘A’ rating in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national accountability organization committed to health care quality and safety. The rating is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections to patients while receiving care.
“This reaffirms, especially in this historically challenging time dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, BHS’s commitment to take care of our community,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.”We are proud to be recognized as the safest hospital in the region for patients and their families.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is based on 27 measures of publicly-available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals in the U.S.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leapfrog Group President Leah Binder. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for BHS. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”