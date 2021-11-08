BELOIT—Beloit Health System is ready to administer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals and will begin the rollout of the vaccine approved for children ages 5 to 11 starts on Wednesday.
Further vaccine rollout
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the health system was prepared to administer Pfizer vaccine doses to children ages 5 to 11, with the health system designating Wednesdays for Pfizer doses only to prevent any potential administration issues.
“We’re laser-focused on patient safety,” McKevett said. “That is always our number one priority.”
Last week, the health system received clinical guidelines for administering vaccines to younger children and McKevett said staff spent a full day training on just how to administer the smaller doses.
In the future, doses to children is expected to become available through primary care offices within the health system, but for the initial rollout, all vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11 will take place at the health system vaccine clinic at the 1904 Huebbe Parkway facility.
Booster doses are available for patients Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. (Moderna/Johnson & Johnson) and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. (Pfizer).
Appointments are required and can be made through the BHS MyHealth Patient Portal online or by calling 608-364-5663.
According to a new report based on Rock County vaccine data compiled by the Rock County Public Health Department, out of nearly 93,000 residents who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 74 people sought medical care for adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, or 0.0007% of all vaccinations administered in Rock County.
Four of the 74 cases required hospitalizations, with symptoms ranging from fever, nausea, elevated blood pressure, shortness of breath and fatigue.
Beloit COVID hospitalizations
As of Monday, McKevett said the health system’s COVID-19 unit was seen an average of six to eight inpatient admissions for treatment of COVID-19.
Approximately 15% of all hospitalizations due to COVID-19 treated in Beloit have come since August of 2021 and the majority of patients admitted were unvaccinated, McKevett said.
The COVID-19 patient surge peaked in November of last year, but McKevett said the overall patient census across the hospital was “historic” and something not seen in the last 20 years.
Vaccine mandate
McKevett said approximately 70% of Beloit Health System staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the health system to enforce a federal vaccine mandate that requires all healthcare workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 as the issue makes its way through the court system.
Prior to the mandate, vaccinations were optional for Wisconsin residents working in the health system but required for Illinois residents working at the health system due to differing requirements put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Rollout of the policy is expected to draw opposition from a “small number” of staff, McKevett said, who added that any staffing shortage of any size was a concern.
Those who do not want to get vaccinated must obtain a medical or religious exemption.
“We anticipate that some employees will not be happy with that,” McKevett said. “Anything that could impact staffing is a concern and there’s a small potential of those who may choose to leave the field. It’s a concern for health systems across the country.”
In the City of Beloit, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther confirmed the municipality was not tracking employee vaccination status. She said the vaccination policy for city employees was optional but recommended.
“We have workplace safety policies in place that require masking and we have had no workplace transmissions of COVID-19. Our protocols appear to be working and that is what we are following.”
After initial vaccine rollout began for high risk employee groups in late 2020 and early 2021, the COVID-19 vaccination rate for Beloit police and fire first responders as of Jan. 27, 2021 was below 55%, the last time data was recently available. In August, the Beloit Daily News requested vaccination data from the city with a city spokesperson saying data was not being collected “due to the vaccines being widely available.”
Luther added that the vaccination rate in the Beloit community in general is lower than what city officials would like.