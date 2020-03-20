BELOIT– A patient, tested by Beloit Health System, was positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release from the health system.
The patient was tested in the Beloit Health System’s freestanding testing center designed to limit exposure to staff and other patients.
The patient is currently in isolation at home and is recovering.
“We are taking every step necessary to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of the Beloit community and our staff. We are focused on minimizing the duration of the crisis. A strong coordination remains among our local municipalities and together, we will get through this,” stated Tim McKevett, President and CEO of Beloit Health System.
Two cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Rock County in Wisconsin and three cases have been identified in Winnebago County in Illinois. There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Wisconsin and five deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois. Wisconsin is reporting 206 positive cases and Illinois is reporting 585 cases.
Area residents who have questions about COVID-19 can call the Beloit Health System's designated hotline at 800-303-5770.
Beloit Memorial Hospital has initiated a policy of no visitors allowed in the hospital. Pediatrics will allow two visitors at a time and end-of-life patient situations will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
