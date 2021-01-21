Coronavirus vaccinations of teachers and staff at various school districts in Rock County is currently underway, including in Beloit and Janesville.
Below is a summary of various districts and their plans for vaccinating staff:
Beloit School District
Health care professionals in the district were given the opportunity to receive COVID-19 through Mercyhealth and Beloit Health System earlier this month.
District staff, including support staff and teachers, will be included in the Phase 1B vaccination plan through both health systems once new doses are shipped from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Internal correspondence obtained by the Beloit Daily News shows that vaccinations of district teachers and staff is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27.
Beloit Turner
Vaccinations are already underway in the Beloit-Turner School District, according to superintendent Dennis McCarthy, in coordination with both Beloit Health System and Mercyhealth.
McCarthy said Beloit Health System vaccinated approximately 40 employees last week as part of the Phase 1A population, with Mercyhealth vaccinating the remainder of district staff on Wednesday.
“Second doses for all staff will take place the week of Feb. 8 depending on when each staff member received their first dose. Approximately 83% of our staff have requested vaccination,” McCarthy said.
Rock County Christian
The private school is working with both Beloit Health System and Mercyhealth to provide staff with vaccines, said Ron Gruber, head of schools.
Gruber did not provide information regarding the timeline of vaccinating staff.
Janesville Schools
Janesville School District employees—about 1,300 people—will receive vaccines at Mercyhealth on Friday, officials said.
The announcement last week stirred state officials, who said it was premature for Mercyhealth to offer vaccines to schools before the state officially gave priority to education workers.
Milton Schools
Officials are working with “vaccine partners” to schedule a time slot for vaccinations, but a date has not been determined, said Keri Klebba, Milton School District representative.
Edgerton & Parkview
School districts began receiving vaccines Wednesday, district officials said.
Parkview District Administrator Steve Lutzke said about 120 staff members were vaccinated by Mercyhealth.
Edgerton Superintendent Dennis Pauli said all staff who want to be vaccinated received doses Wednesday. Officials did not provide information as to which health system Edgerton worked with to receive vaccinations.
Clinton District
Clinton School District staff did not respond to request for comment as of press time Thursday.
Additional reporting provided by Adams Publishing Group reporter Ashley McCallum.