BELOIT — Even as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Beloit remain well below record levels, overall inpatient admissions at Beloit Memorial Hospital remain high as new staff come on board to handle the surge, according to Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
McKevett said as of Friday the health system’s COVID-19 unit has 18 inpatient admissions with four patients receiving care on ventilators. Friday’s figure is down from the hospital’s record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations (31) from two weeks ago.
But the overall activity of Beloit Memorial Hospital pushed the health system to hire around 30 additional staff members in various departments, from nursing to general support staff.
“We are seeing a high inpatient census in addition to our COVID-19 unit,” McKevett said. “We are still seeing very sick people and we have a total census that is significantly above normal ranges.”
McKevett said Blackhawk Technical College had been instrumental in serving as a feeder system for new recruits that must go into orientation before joining in the fight against the virus.
“Our experienced, compassionate and caring staff have all been working exceptionally long hours,” McKevett said. “They are doing what it takes. We needed to help bring more staff on board.”
As the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wisconsin, McKevett said the health system was prepared to administer doses to frontline workers, noting that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced a second vaccine shipment could arrive in Wisconsin next week.
“We hope to be part of that allotment,” McKevett said. “We are ready and prepared to help further protect our staff.”
The health system will use a closed, Point of Distribution (POD) format for vaccinating staff, followed by an open POD system to distribute the vaccine to the public, with McKevett saying the effort would look similar to current standards used by the health system in distributing influenza shots.
In the meantime, McKevett noted the health system would continue educating staff on the safety rate and other aspects of the vaccine. An internal survey of health workers in Beloit estimated 70% of all health system staff would support taking the vaccine, McKevett said.
“We will not be mandating that employees get the vaccine, but we hope they do,” McKevett said. “Those who are in our COVID-19 unit and those who are in high risk situations are excited about getting it, and once other staff see them getting it, we anticipate that willingness to take it will increase.”
Virus testing at the health system’s facility remains high with about 100 tests conducted daily. A total of 11 health system staff are home on COVID-19 quarantine and Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said two city staff are isolated as known positive cases and a total of seven staff members are on quarantine.
As vaccine distribution shifts from frontline workers and first responders to the general public, Luther said the city would assist the health system in any capacity that was needed for ensuring all residents who want the vaccine get inoculated, along with a partnership with Beloit Area Community Health Center.
“We will be working in partnership with them in whatever capacity is needed,” Luther said.
Even as the vaccine comes online, both McKevett and Luther urged residents to remain vigilant to stay protected against COVID-19, from social distancing and masking to proper hand hygiene.
“We are seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel but we are not through this crisis by any means,” McKevett said. “We all need to do our part.”