BELOIT—The Beloit Health System has announced four additional COVID-19 vaccination clinic events starting today.
New clinics will take place from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. today; from 10:30 a.m.—1 p.m. Tuesday; from 12:30—5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m.—noon Friday, according to a health system news release. Vaccines will be administered in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.
Established patients at BHS can use the MyHealth patient portal at www.beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the dedicated vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
To see if you are eligible, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm