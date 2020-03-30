BELOIT—Beloit Health System is making temporary cost savings adjustments due to lower volumes associated with the “Shelter in Place” or “Stay at Home” directives.
Healthcare providers nationwide are experiencing decreased demand for regular physician visits and elective procedures, and adjustments will focus in areas being impacted. The impact will not affect core services or commitment to the community as the system prepares to meet the coronavirus challenge.
“It’s working, patients and community members are abiding by orders from the states of Wisconsin and Illinois to shelter in place and maintain social distancing. As a result we are seeing a decrease in our outpatient volumes,” Timothy McKevett, President and CEO of Beloit Health System, said in a news release. “The Healthcare industry, outside of the ‘hot spots’ that have seen a surge in volumes from COVID cases, is being significantly challenged by decrease in volumes. In order to ensure we are positioned to meet our patients’ expected needs for critical care services and maintain financial stability as a result of the economic challenges presented by this COVID-19 situation, Beloit Health System will be making temporary cost saving adjustments.”
McKevett said, “Our commitment to our community has never been stronger. Our physicians and staff will be ready if a surge occurs and will be here after the crisis passes.”
Beloit Health System’s goal is to limit or avoid mandated staff furloughs and reduce the negative impact on staff compensation and benefits. In order to achieve this, Beloit Health System will share this burden as a team, and is implementing a job share option and absent hours.
“This also allows for the flexibility to respond quickly to any surge that we may experience and the increase in volumes that will return when the crisis is over,” McKevett said. “We will come through this as a Health System family, community and country.”
McKevett said patient care teams are prepared as the COVID-19 pandemic moves into the community. He urged residents to make sure information about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources such as the CDC and BHS. For more information, citizens may visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the BHS website at www.beloithealthsystem.org.
Additionally, in cooperation with Beloit Health System, a Frequently Asked Questions feature is available on the Beloit Daily News website (beloitdailynews.com)
McKevett reminds citizens of steps the health system is currently taking:
- Prescreening protocol is in effect, and individuals seeking care should call the designated hotline at: 800-303-5770.
- No visitors are allowed in the hospital. There are a few exceptions, listed on the system’s website.
