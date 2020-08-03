BELOIT — A total of 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beloit since July 27 compared to 27 new cases reported in Janesville during the same period, according to Rock County Health Department data.
Since the outbreak began a total of 638 cases have originated in Beloit as Janesville has seen a total of 512 infections, health department data shows.
Beloit shows a recovery rate of 82% (524 patients recovered) while Janesville has a recovery rate of 76% (391 patients recovered).
Janesville’s mortality rate is 2.73% or 14 deaths compared to Beloit’s 1.72% or 11 deaths.
Clinton has had 39 cases; Edgerton, 60 cases; Evansville 25 cases; and Milton, 57 cases.
On Monday, the Rock County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 1,371 cases and 26 deaths. The health department estimates there are 259 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 23,810 people have tested negative and 1,086 people have recovered.
Dane County reported 4,230 cases and 37 deaths; Green County reported 131 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,258 cases and 21 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 404 new cases and 1 additional death on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 55,328 cases and 949 deaths, DHS reports. As of Monday, 44.495 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,866 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 43 new cases since Friday when the last figures were available and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 3669 cases and 115 deaths.
Boone County reported 735 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 850 cases and 29 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,961 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 377 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 318 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 113 cases and 1 death state data shows.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 10 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 183,241 cases, including 7,526 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.