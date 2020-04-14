BELOIT—A Beloit firefighter, who also is a reservist with the U.S. Navy, is being called to active duty in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Relief Motor Pump Operator and Firefighter/Paramedic Phil Ferrera will be deployed to the East Coast region to help in the federal response to the health crisis there.
“We are incredibly proud of Phil Ferrera’s service to the U.S. Navy, and we will miss him while he assists in the response to COVID-19,” said Beloit Interim Fire Chief Dan Pease. “The City of Beloit is extremely grateful for members of our community who put their lives on hold and leave their families to serve our nation.”
New York, the U.S. epicenter for the virus, has reported 106,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,349 deaths, according to New York State Department of Health.
