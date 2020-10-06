Two City of Beloit employees, including one Beloit Fire Department firefighter, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.
The firefighter had no public exposures through the individual’s position in the department, and the firefighter was wearing full personal protective equipment on the individual’s last shift.
“Several other” firefighters have been quarantined, with the department modifying staffing levels until quarantined individuals can return to work.
“However, we are collaborating with neighboring communities to ensure we have adequate coverage during those times,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
The other city employee had no exposure with the public through work, the release said, and the employee will remain isolated.
A total of nine city employees have tested positive for the virus between mid-May and now.