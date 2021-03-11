BELOIT — As COVID-19 vaccinations continue in the Stateline Area, the Beloit Fire Department has stepped up to host mobile vaccination events for homebound individuals in partnership with community organizations working in the Beloit area.
The City of Beloit received around 84 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) as part of an effort to increase immunizations in the community. The number of doses is approximate and dependent on how many individual doses can be extracted from each vaccine vile.
“The City of Beloit is immensely thankful that we were able to provide the COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who haven’t had traditional access,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “I personally was able to witness the joy and hope on people’s faces as they received their immunization. The health of our community is worth the efforts behind the scenes to make this happen.”
Trained fire department staff began administering vaccines to select residents on Thursday. The city partnered with with Community Action and Beloit Meals on Wheels who have provided services to homebound residents. The vaccine events are not open to the public and eligible individuals were contacted prior to vaccination.
On Thursday, 17 people were vaccinated and vaccines will be administered next week.
“Our paramedics have served our community with resiliency throughout this pandemic,” said Beloit Fire Department Chief Dan Pease. “I am incredibly proud of the professionalism and diligence they have shown while working under adverse conditions. We are thankful to play this part in moving our community forward so that we can safely gather once more.”
Ahead of vaccination, staff and volunteers from Meals on Wheels and Community Action checked in with residents to see whether or not they still needed a shot in the arm.
Meals on Wheels Executive Director Ellen Wiegand said around 30 residents of the organization’s 135 clients still needed vaccines.
“It’s great to see so many people already have received the vaccine,” Wiegand said. “Appointments are being made for them and their caregivers. It’s so wonderful to have these partnerships in the community. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive.”
Wiegand said residents who were contacted were “extremely grateful” to have the chance to get doses of the vaccine.
“These people can’t get out easily to get the vaccine,” Wiegand added. “We depend on the support of the community and that support has really shown through with this wonderful partnership with the City of Beloit.”
In 2020, Meals on Wheels increased the number of meals served to residents by nearly 25% as some seniors relied more heavily on the program as contacts with family and friends were limited due to the pandemic. The organization relies on a volunteer base of 500 residents, Wiegand said.
“I think it also goes to show that there were more food insecure seniors than we realized,” Wiegand said. “Contacts were really limited once the pandemic hit.”
In Rock County, 32,129 people (19.7%) received at least one dose of the vaccine and 19,730 (12.1%) have completed vaccination, DHS data shows. As of March 8, the most recent day data was available, Beloit reported 4,784 COVID-19 cases and has the highest mortality rate in the county of 1.42%.
Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said during a media briefing on Thursday that Rock County was adding an average of 12 cases per day over the last week.
“The numbers are looking good,” Zupan said, but stressed that measures like masking, physical distancing and proper hand hygiene must remain.
Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry could not reached for comment as of press time Thursday.