BELOIT—The Beloit Farmers Market will be hosting more vendors and allowing in more patrons this Saturday at the market from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Beloit Emergency Operations Center notified the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Tuesday that up to 300 people would be allowed into the market area near the corner of State and Broad streets. That is up from the 200 previously allowed in. The market also will be able to host an additional 20 vendors, bringing the total to 47 vendors, according to DBA Promotions Coordinator Crystal Cribbs.
“The EOC has felt we could take another step and incorporate more vendors, and and we are happy about it. Our ultimate goal is to get back to our full capacity and we will be patient,” Cribbs said. “The past few weeks we have been testing the community and vendor response and making sure we are able to manage the market safely. Keeping those socially distancing practices in place is important.”
The Farmers Market usually has about 90 vendors and attracts up to 7,000 patrons each Saturday in the summer and fall months.
This week Cribbs will be following up with additional vendors to see if they will be able to join the market.
“Right now our focus is farm vendors—produce, cheese and meats. Then the next category would be other types of food produce such as baked goods,” Cribbs said.
A full list of the vendors to be present is expected to be on the DBA Facebook page by Friday.
Cribbs said masks are suggested as well as only one member per household attending the market to cut down on the amount of people who may be standing in line. People enter through the State and Broad Street entrance and exit out Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street
The next Fridays in the Parking Lot event will be at La Casa Grande, 618 Fourth St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Friday. It costs $7. People should bring exact cash for safety reasons. The meal of taco salad, chips and salsa and water will be served through the La Casa Grande/Palermo’s Pizza drive through on the side of the building accessible by turning into the parking lot.
Cribbs said Fridays in the Parking Lot events have been well-attended and running smoothly.
