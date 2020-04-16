BELOIT — The opening of the Beloit Farmers Market has been postponed until June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA).
DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said Thursday the decision to delay the market opening due to public health and safety concerns for the state’s second largest farmers market.
El-Amin said Thursday the DBA was working with its vendors to help communicate plans for alternate ways to purchase produce and other products from the vendors. The market in downtown Beloit is planned to open on June 6.
