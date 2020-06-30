Rock County reported its first COVID-19 virus-related death since June 19 along with tallying 11 new cases, according to data provided on Tuesday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 24 people have died in Rock County due to the virus that has infected 864 county residents.
Hospitalizations decreased by one on Tuesday as Rock County hospitals reported a total of four patients admitted for COVID-19. To-date, 15,239 negative tests have been reported in the county as 658 people have recovered, health department data shows.
The City of Beloit announced Tuesday that a second city employee tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was not named, tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and has had no in-person contact with the public.
City staff who may have been in contact with the person have been notified of possible exposure. The individual will remain isolated under the guidance of the public health agency in the employee’s county of residence, the release said.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,873 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 89 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 607 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Tuesday.
In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Tuesday, the second-highest single day increase since the outbreak began when 733 cases were reported on May 29.
A total of 28,659 cases and 784 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 13 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total up to 3,016 cases and 93 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 586 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 550 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 2,032 cases and 97 deaths; Ogle County reported 261 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 270 cases and five deaths, state data from Tuesday shows.
Illinois reported 724 new cases and 23 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 143,185 cases and 6,923 deaths.
