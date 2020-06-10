BELOIT — Beloit’s demographics, coupled with facility and business-related COVID-19 outbreaks could be to blame for the city’s disproportionate number of virus cases, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of June 8, Beloit accounted for 408 (57%) of all Rock County COVID-19 cases. The municipal data set that is updated weekly showed as of June 8, 155 people recovered in Beloit and 4,081 people tested negative. In Janesville, 223 cases have been reported (31.5% of total county cases) with 72 people who recovered and 3,969 testing negative as 195 tests remain pending as of June 8.
Last month, Beloit accounted for over 60% of all county cases, with the Beloit Health System treating over 65% of all county cases.
Health department Public Information Officer Kelsey Cordova said larger outbreaks in Rock and neighboring counties have impacted “more Beloit residents than other municipalities.”
The higher rate of COVID-19 in Beloit is driven in part by who is not able to stay at home.
“Many people with jobs that require them to be onsite will be more prone to infection compared to those who can work from home,” Cordova said.
In late April, the county reported an outbreak at Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien that accounted for 92 of the county’s total number of virus cases. The plant was forced to close before the Wisconsin National Guard came in to test 800 people including employees and family members.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said on May 4 a significant number of Beloit residents who worked at the plant had been infected. Also in April, the city reported outbreaks at Hormel and Frito Lay.
A worrying trend arose in mid-April when nearly 50% of all county cases were Latino or Hispanic residents, with a bilingual outreach campaign launching to reach under-served and vulnerable individuals. As of Wednesday, the figure has dropped to 41% of all county cases are people of Latino or Hispanic descent.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows Beloit’s second largest demographic are people of Latino or Hispanic descent, making up 20% of the city’s population. The high number of Hispanic and Latino residents prompted a community-based testing effort led by the National Guard. In total, 2,400 virus tests were collected between May 15 and May 22 in Beloit’s Krueger and Telfer parks.
The health department said the city’s “higher rates of socioeconomic disparities” also contributes to Beloit’s high number of cases. The city has a poverty rate of 24.1%, nearly double Janesville’s poverty rate of 12.7% and far higher than the national poverty rate of 11.8%. The median household income of a family in Beloit is $42,169 compared to a family in Janesville with a median household income of $54,573, census data shows.
Those disparities force people to work and risk exposure more frequently, Cordova said.
“Therefore, its population is more vulnerable to COVID-19,” she said.
The health department announced on Wednesday the county has moved into the second stage of reopening, indicating that benchmarks continue to be met locally.
But the health department cautioned the virus was still present in the community and encouraged residents to continue to protect themselves and others.
“The most important factors to prevent the spread of the virus during Phase Two are physical distancing and protective measures,” a news release from the health department said. “The capacity guidance in Phase Two is solely dependent on the ability to maintain physical distancing.”
Private gatherings and outdoor playgrounds can now have 25 people or less while still maintaining physical distancing.
The health department announced 10 new virus cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 724 cases and 21 deaths.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 884 cases and 31 deaths; Green County reported 71 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 456 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
In Wisconsin, 285 new cases and 10 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 21,593 cases and 671 deaths, DHS reports.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 15 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,634 cases and 78 deaths. To date, 87.8% of all Winnebago County virus cases have recovered.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 511 cases and 18 deaths; DeKalb County reported 460 cases and 13 deaths; McHenry County reported 1,776 cases and 84 deaths; Ogle County reported 224 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 222 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Wednesday shows.
Illinois reported 625 new cases and 78 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total up to 129,837 cases and 6,095 deaths.
