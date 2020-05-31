BELOIT—Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther is expected to ask the Beloit City Council tonight to extend the city’s restrictions regarding COVID-19 and business operations.
The council approved a reopening plan for the city on May 18, with the city order being more restrictive than reopening guidelines offered by the Rock County Public Health Department. However, they are less restrictive than rules currently in place in communities on the Illinois side of the state line.
As of May 27, Beloit accounted for 61% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases.
In a memo to the council, Luther said she recommended an extension of the city order due to the ongoing health risk of the virus to residents, adding that the order should be reviewed at “every regularly scheduled Council meeting until it is safe to remove them.”
“It is likely that the minimum safety restrictions will be in place for a longer period of time with the recommendation for group sizes potentially being adjusted when it is safe to do so,” Luther wrote to councilors.
The city order requires any place open to the public meet public health practices including people staying at least 6 feet apart. The order also discourages nonessential travel and “strongly discourages” mass gatherings of 25 people or more. The use of masks or cloth face coverings is “strongly recommended.”
All businesses in Beloit reopened on May 21 under the new guidelines.
In other business, the council will meet in closed session regarding the lease agreement between the Riverbend Stadium Authority and the city, as both sides work towards an agreement needed to ensure construction moves forward as planned on the downtown baseball stadium. On May 17, the stadium authority said it was “100% committed” to the project that’s expected to see construction next month.
Stadium authority representative John Gackstatter said he anticipated the lease plan would be ready “a week or two” after Monday’s meeting.
“We have a few more comments to address on our Site Plan Review and Developer’s Agreement, but planning to mobilize for construction sometime around June 12,” Gackstatter said.
The council is not expected to reconvene into open session for possible action, said Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.