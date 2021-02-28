BELOIT—As the country nears the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beloit City Council is set to name March 1 “COVID-19 Memorial Day” to honor all impacted by the virus.
The proclamation reads in-part, “Whereas, each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and surrounding community…the City Council of the City of Beloit supports the designation of the first Monday in March as “COVID-19 Memorial Day”, in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who continue to suffer from the impact of this virus, and to commemorate them in an appropriate manner each year on that day.”
A total of 4,745 virus cases have been reported in Beloit, according to Rock County Public Health Department data last updated on Feb. 22.
A total of 27,655 negative tests have been recorded and 4,621 city residents have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The city has a mortality rate of 1.39%—the highest of monitored municipalities in the county.
In Beloit, the pandemic appeared to peak in November of 2020 when over 1,200 COVID-19 cases were reported citywide. Since then, infection rates have fallen in Beloit and across Rock County.
In terms of local vaccinations, 15.7% of Rock County residents (25,675) have received at least one dose as 8.7% (14,276 residents) have completed the vaccination process, state data shows.
Over half of all first-doses administered in Rock County have been to those 65 and older (53.1%).
The council could also take action on a state grant application that could help local health care providers raise awareness of the vaccine to underserved people in the city.
The $100,000 grant would allow for funding an informational campaign to show the safety of the vaccine within Beloit’s underserved populations and cover costs associated with administering the vaccine.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. The meeting will be available for public viewing by live stream on Beloit Access TV YouTube channel or broadcast channel 992. Members of public can also call into the meeting at (408) 650-3123, access code 313-599-485.