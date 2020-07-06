BELOIT—The Beloit City Council once again has extended guidelines that are meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
At the council meeting on Monday, council members unanimously approved the order that includes such guidelines as requiring public gatherings on city properties be limited to no more than 25 people; that residents observe social distancing guidelines by staying at least 6 feet apart; a continue to use preventative measures including the wearing of face masks where appropriate.
The council has approved these guidelines since they first were introduced in May.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther presented council members with statistics that she said indicated there still is cause for concern regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Wisconsin his another single day record on July 4 when 738 new confirmed cases were reported in Wisconsin. She said that was the highest number of cases reported in a single day in Wisconsin since May 19. She added that 19 new cases were reported in Beloit.
In Rock County, there are 940 cases of COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and over 500 of those cases are in Beloit, Luther said.
She noted that Beloit accounts for about 54% of COVID-19 cases in the county, which is down slightly from a high of 57%, but she said that is still high when you consider Beloit makes up only 22% of the county’s total population.
Council member Nancy Forbeck asked if there should be a plea to people, and particularly some businesses, to employ face masks as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus. She said some restaurants are doing a wonderful job in requiring their staff to wear masks, but others she has seen have not been as good.
Luther said the order approved by the council states that if people cannot maintain the 6-foot distance from one another, they are to use other protective measures. Face masks is one measure, but other acceptable measures may include plexiglass. Luther said some businesses have placed plexiglass barriers at cash registers and serving areas which offer protection.
Luther also noted that residents can report any violations of the city order by calling the city hotline, which is listed on the city website. She said the city will investigate all complaints.
Council member Kevin Leavy said several churches in Beloit have asked when they can start holding services again.
Luther said the answer to that would be different for each church. Some churches may be able to meet social distancing rules while others may face challenges in that regard.
Council member Brittany Keyes said everyone needs to cooperate in order to get through these challenging times.
“It really will take everyone to get through this quicker,” she said.
Luther said the order will be reviewed again by the council in August.
