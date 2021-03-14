BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action on a range of issues tonight, including how future emergency management operations are handled in the city and potentially approving a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Carbon neutrality
The council could adopt the proclamation that would commit the city to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2040 through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through assistance of Alliant Energy, the city’s energy provider.
“Our current generation has a moral obligation to leave a habitable planet to the next and future generations; and careful and ongoing planning is necessary to understand what is practical in the short term while increasing efforts in the mid and long-term target ranges, where technological advancements occur and costs decline,” a portion of the proclamation reads.
In 2011, the city installed solar panels on the roof of the Beloit Police Department. Since then, the panels have generated 315.6 megawatt hours (MWh), which is the environmental conservation equivalent of saving 5,710 trees, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
If adopted, the proclamation would be in line with an executive order signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers related to clean energy goals in Wisconsin.
Emergency Management
Councilors will review an ordinance change that would restructure how the city manages emergency operations going forward in an effort to update city ordinances with current Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) guidelines.
Some in the community have taken issue with the city’s internal handling of emergency management since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current city ordinance calls for the establishment of an Emergency Management Committee (EMC). City Manager Lori Curtis Luther has held monthly department head meetings with invited guests to participate from outside organizations including the Beloit Health System and Beloit School District related to the city’s pandemic response. No policy decisions are made in the meetings, which are not subject to Open Meetings Law requirements, which is one of the main criticisms of the current emergency operations structure.
All emergency-related items have to go before the council for final approval.
Luther has acknowledged the administration has not followed the ordinance as previously written, citing its outdated nature while also stating that the committee has never formed and has never met since the ordinance’s drafting in the mid-1990s.
A position for Emergency Management Coordinator, currently held by Patti Miller, was approved in the 2021 budget.
Under the proposed ordinance change when an emergency is declared, the city manager, all city department heads and the emergency management coordinator shall serve as the Emergency Operations Center Command Staff.
The council approved a state of emergency in the city on March 16, 2020 related to the pandemic.
The ordinance change would also grant the city manager authority previously held by the fire chief as the Director of Emergency Management for the city. An Emergency Operations Incident Commander shall be appointed by the city manager based on whose response discipline would be the primary responder to the emergency, according to the ordinance.
The city council will be the governing body of the command staff and all revised emergency planning documents will be presented for possible adoption within three years of the proposed changes being ratified.
In other business
Beloit Council President Regina Dunkin will give the State of The City address.
How to attend
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St., in the first floor forum. To attend remotely, the meeting is available on Channel 992 or via live stream on the Beloit Access YouTube channel. The meeting can also be accessed by phone at 872-240-3212 with access code 658-619-805.