BELOIT—The Beloit City Council took action Monday aimed at guiding business and travel as officials across the state deal with the confusion from the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturning a statewide stay-at-home order last week.
The resolution keeps restrictions in place June 2. It lists requirements for any business or public space open to the public, such as meeting physical distancing guidelines and taking protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Community testing sites in Beloit opened at Telfer Park and Krueger Park on May 15, with over 900 tests administered by the Wisconsin National Guard.
Free testing is available to all Wisconsin residents and City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said Monday night that the testing sites have the capacity to now test anyone, and not just those who are symptomatic. Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both locations.
Over 30 residents submitted public comments in favor of the city’s decision to take measures to protect the community.
As of Monday, 65% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases originated in Beloit, with 48% of all Rock County cases being of Hispanic or Latino origin, according to Rock County Health Department data.
The city’s order is superseded by the current local order from the Rock County Public Health Department that restricts business operations and travel in effect until May 26. The Beloit order would only go into effect until after May 26 or if the Rock County order is changed.
Luther told the council there was a high likelihood the county will have less restrictive measures in the “very near future.”
Under the city order “all individuals” in the city need to comply with physical distancing requirements when in a shared or public space outside of their own homes, or face a potential civil citation.
The use of masks or cloth face coverings is “strongly recommended,” but will not be required “due to equity concerns regarding the challenges that either may cause for individuals because of disabilities and or shortages of personally protective equipment,” the order said.
Last week, Rock County authorities issued guidance regarding enforcement, noting that individuals will not face criminal prosecution for violation of the local health order.
In terms of travel, although not enforceable, the city order cites language that is “encouraging” individuals living in Beloit to stay home and avoid travel outside of Rock County.
Attorney General Josh Kaul issued an opinion on May 15 declaring local stay-at-home orders were legal after multiple communities rescinded local orders following the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.
The order is expected to be revisited in two weeks
The entire order can be found on the city’s website at beloitwi.gov.
In other business, the council approved a conditional use permit for Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) for construction of the Lincoln Academy Public Charter School for the Eclipse Center property at 600 Henry Avenue. Several public comments were made with residents opposed to the charter school citing lack of public input and potentially diverting school funding from the School District of Beloit. Residents also noted a perceived lack of oversight and accountability of the school in opposing Monday’s vote.
Lincoln Academy representative Lisa Furseth said the charter school’s parent organization Kids First Beloit is a nonprofit entity, and disputed public comments regarding a lack of transparency.
Council Vice President Clinton Anderson and councilor Brittany Keyes noted that they did not support the charter school plan, but voted for the conditional use permit citing that it met all legal zoning requirements.
The school could open in September of 2021.
