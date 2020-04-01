BELOIT—The City of Beloit is consolidating all polling places to City Hall, 100 State St., for the April 7 election due to a lack of poll workers and the threat of COVID-19.
Voting will take place in a drive-through format as voters cast ballots from their vehicles.
The City Hall parking lot is currently blocked off, and City Engineer Scot Prindiville has drafted a traffic mitigation plan to cut down on traffic issues in the area.
The configuration will be similar to what the city currently is offering for its drive-through in-person absentee ballot voting and voter registration underway at the municipal building, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
“We encourage individuals to vote via absentee to avoid the lines at City Hall,” Millard said. “The wait times will fluctuate throughout the day, so we can’t predict the average wait time. Everyone will be able to vote as long as they are in line by 8pm Tuesday, April 7.”
The city is extending its in-person absentee voting and voter registration at City Hall until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5.
Voters can mail the ballots back to the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office but the ballots must be at City Hall by 8 p.m. on April 7, and can drop off absentee ballots at City Hall until that deadline if they are concerned about not arriving in time through the mail, Millard said.
In the April 2016 presidential primary, 8,994 ballots were cast in the City of Beloit, including 672 absentee ballots, according to Rock County election data. As of March 30, the city issued 3,207 absentee ballots with 1,143 ballots currently completed and returned to the clerk’s office.
“It is impossible to predict the numbers of voters this year given the global health crisis,” Millard said.
The city’s move to consolidate all polling places to City Hall stems from guidance provided by the Wisconsin Election Commission due to a severe shortage of poll workers across the state.
Election workers will be maintaining social distancing per CDC guidelines and thoroughly sanitizing their hands between each voter interaction. Some election workers may choose to wear masks and glasses as part of their personal protection.
“Our election workers are dedicated to preserving our democratic process in this election,” said City Clerk-Treasurer Lorena Stottler. “While our nation, our state, and our community are in uncertain times, we are providing our elections in the safest manner possible.”
A federal lawsuit seeking an injunction aimed at delaying the April 7 election saw arguments on Wednesday with no ruling being made as of press time.
