BELOIT—Beloit College’s virtual commencement will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will be streamed on the website: www.beloit.edu.
Each member of the graduating class will be featured in a virtual commencement video combined with an in-person commencement connected to new student days in early September, according to the website.
In a video on the Beloit College website, President Scott Bierman told students they deserve the best virtual commencement. While the world dealt students an unfair blow, great classmates known as the “fab five”—Britney Johnson, Gabe Gonzalez, Mustafa Quadir, Tobin Greenwald and YJ Na—led an effort to create a great virtual experience.
“We are committed to making your commence the most uniquely interesting commencement ever in the history of Beloit, and we hope, the best in the country,” Bierman said.
Bierman said the class of 2020 will be remembered for its achievement adapting its celebration during a time of great uncertainty. He said the bonds created during this time are stronger and make for endless possibilities for the class. He said the graduates are Beloiters for life.
Beloit College had to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.