BELOIT—Beloit College students have taken an active role in developing guidelines and behavioral expectations to ensure a safe campus for students when classes start on Sept. 1.
Since faculty and administration do not experience campus life the way students do, Beloit College recruited 20 student leaders to help redefine campus expectations in light of the pandemic. The end result was a newly released Student Statement of Culture to ensure the community upholds behavioral expectations to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The new statement reinforces social-distancing guidelines, wearing face coverings and the role of self-care and daily wellness check-ins. Guidelines are for gatherings and residential life, Greek life (fraternities and sororities), athletics and recreation and off-campus behavior, according to Beloit Public Health Initiative Member Seva Poitevin, Beloit Student Government Co-President Saad Ahsan and Director of the Health and Wellness Center Tara Girard.
“Faculty and administration do not experience campus life the same way students do, and with COVID-19, we realized students needed to help redefine expectations of campus,” Ahsan said. “We felt it was important to update the student Statement of Culture and add behavioral guidelines to reflect the values of the Beloit student body.”
With student life needing to be redefined, Ahsan and Poitevin said their student group came up with guidelines which were then shared with student leaders including residence hall assistants and those providing orientation as well as students Greek life and athletics.
The students said they realized documents alone wouldn’t adequately create the new culture and focused on getting information out to leaders as well as providing the information in an interactive and thought-provoking way. Not only was the information provided on social media, but the statement of culture required signatures and responses to questions.
“We want to have these conversations to be part of daily life,” Ahsan said.
Poitevin said students are working to foster a climate where it’s comfortable to remind people to wear their masks or to step back a bit. However, students want to make it more of a positive approach focusing on what students want. The bottom line, students said, that students want an on-campus residential experience which is critical to college life. To do that, they must have guidelines and follow them.
“You wear a mask so you can be a college student again. It’s a choice a lot of people are fine with,” Ahsan said.
Girard said it’s been a joyful experience being back on campus. She said there have been some reminders to students who are gathering to spread out, but they have responded well.
Beloit College’s new Statement of Culture also strongly condemns racism, acknowledges Beloit’s history as a predominantly white institution and supports recent demands set forth by Black Students United.
Provost and Dean of the College Eric Boynton said that the College has been working on becoming an anti-racist institution for some time, but the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have renewed the college’s sense of urgency.
With Atiera Coleman, associate dean of Student Success, Equity and Community and Erica Daniels, executive administrative assistant in the President’s Office, he is heading an Anti-Racist Liaison team that will use the Black Students United demands to frame the group’s Action Plan.
“Our plan will be driven by measurable goals that further our progress toward becoming an anti-racist institution,” Boynton said. “We are really proud of our students, who are helping to establish the kind of culture that will allow us to stay safe and stay on campus. We all learn better when we are together.”
The Student Statement of Culture was presented to the entire student body for adoption.
College administrators asked the students to update the previous statement, originally adopted in 2009 and revised in 2014.
Students worked all summer to create the statement, which also includes an addendum with detailed behavioral expectations for life on campus.