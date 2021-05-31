BELOIT—“Tonight is a love story.”
That’s how Beloit College President Scott Bierman repeatedly described the three-day commencement ceremony at the college. He kicked off the Friday online ceremony by reading loving and insightful comments from professors about the strengths of various students who were each mentioned by name. The students were praised, encouraged and honored for making up what Bierman called the “collective academic hustle.”
Bierman said a wholehearted education changes lives. While so much of higher education is transactional, education at Beloit College is transformational, and it’s an experience that is done together.
“‘Us,’ ‘our’ and ‘we ‘are the secret sauce of what Beloit College is about,” Bierman said.
Beloit College’s three-day commencement split graduates into six groups of about 50 students each. The ceremonies could be viewed online as the college continued to move into the next phase of the pandemic with safety and caution in mind.
On Friday evening, graduate Superior Murphy introduced commencement Speaker Angela Russell, an alumna from the class of 1999 who serves as CUNA Mutual Group’s vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, a program she developed.
Russell said she was happy and proud of each graduate for reaching commencement during a pandemic. She said the lessons at Beloit College will last a lifetime. For example, Russell said her learning about culture and fighting for social justice were seeds which began germinating at Beloit college.
She said everyone is a collective in a period of transition, and the COVID-19 pandemic, racism and xenophobia, economic injustice and climate crises amplify how society is at a turning point.
Old systems, she said, are dying away while new systems and ways of being are emerging.
She said people will need to let unnecessary ways die with dignity and/or help usher in the new ways.
With social media and speed of information, she said it’s easy to get stuck in a cycle of hustling for one’s worth. She said one’s value and worth is not defined by what they do, how much they earn or how many “likes” they have on social media.
“That’s something I just now am learning in my 40s,” she said.
Russell said Beloit College has an intentional commitment to diversity, authenticity, intelligent curiosity, critical thinking, commitment to service and the ability to learn and grow. At Beloit College, she could be unburdened by society and expectations of who she ought to be.
She cautioned students about leaving “the Beloit bubble” which might be challenging and cautioned the graduates against the seduction of cynicism which is a cover for fear.
Russell said she learned a lot in her career, that her notion of wanting to help people came from a savior complex of sorts and over time she’s learned the concept of shared liberation.
“Being a servant is helping from a sense of shared power, community and resources,” she said.
Russell concluded by encouraging students to create a world that will sustainably thrive for generations to come. She encouraged students to listen to their inner voice of wisdom, find where they belong and lead with love.
At the Friday ceremony Class of 2021 graduate Erin Gallagher said Beloit College allowed her to grow academically and in emotional intelligence and apply learning outside of the classroom. She encouraged others to get up and smile in the mirror, believe in themselves and take risks and trust themselves.
Class of 2021 graduate Ana Kohout said after the pandemic students are entering the world more resilient, confident and socially aware. Students were given the opportunity to become leaders and activists at Beloit College.
“Administration allows students to create their own change,” she said. “We can be the change we wish to see in the world.”